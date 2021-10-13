PRIMM, Edwin



On Monday morning, October 4, 2021, Edwin (Joe) Madison Primm received a peaceful



"call" to a heavenly home at the age of 91. He was born June 1, 1930, in Williamson, West Virginia, to the late Frank and Gladys Primm. A graduate of Liberty High School in



Williamson, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Vera (Smith), brother William (Bobby) and sister Betty Clark. Survivors include sons Edwin Jr (Geri) of Huber Heights, OH, and Michael of Cleveland; grandchildren Theresa, Aaron,



Michael, Monique and Montel; and a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives. After working on the



railroad in the billion-dollar coal field of West Virginia he and his family relocated to Cleveland where he was employed by General Electric for 23 plus years and then the Eaton Corporation. He dutifully served on the Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church Deacons Board for decades and enthusiastically



mentored many younger deacons who followed him. Deacon Primm and his wife received the Family Service Award from the Cleveland Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 2006. He and his wife moved to the Dayton area in 2011 and joined the Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church where he continued to serve the Lord by mentoring Christians. He never wavered in his faith and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held for Deacon Primm at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton OH, commencing at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The service will be livestreamed on the Mt. Enon Facebook page.



