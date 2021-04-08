X

PRINCE, Juliana

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PRINCE (née Pytel),

Juliana B.

Juliana B. Prince (née Pytel), of Mason, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the young age of 67. She was born Wednesday, March 24, 1954, in Melrose Park, Illinois, to Joseph L. and Nancy (née Orazzi) Pytel. Julie was preceded in death by

parents; and a brother, Paul Pytel. Julie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Douglas Prince; sons, Travis (Ally Lamb) Prince, Justin (Brooke) Prince, and Aaron (Sharon) Prince; grandchildren, Carson, Owen, and Samuel Prince, Jude and Gabrielle Prince, and Ryman Prince; brother, Joseph (Thaiz) Pytel; sisters, Victoria Pytel and Nancy (Richard) Tworek; and many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Monday, April 12, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. The Funeral Service will be

Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. The State of Ohio requires face masks/coverings be worn and

social distancing guidelines followed. Memorial donations may be directed to Hope Church, 4934 Western Row Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further

details.

Funeral Home Information

MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC

6791 TYLERSVILLE RD

Mason, OH

45040

https://www.muellerfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

