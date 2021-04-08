PRINCE, Juliana

PRINCE (née Pytel),



Juliana B.



Juliana B. Prince (née Pytel), of Mason, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the young age of 67. She was born Wednesday, March 24, 1954, in Melrose Park, Illinois, to Joseph L. and Nancy (née Orazzi) Pytel. Julie was preceded in death by



parents; and a brother, Paul Pytel. Julie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Douglas Prince; sons, Travis (Ally Lamb) Prince, Justin (Brooke) Prince, and Aaron (Sharon) Prince; grandchildren, Carson, Owen, and Samuel Prince, Jude and Gabrielle Prince, and Ryman Prince; brother, Joseph (Thaiz) Pytel; sisters, Victoria Pytel and Nancy (Richard) Tworek; and many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Monday, April 12, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. The Funeral Service will be



Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. The State of Ohio requires face masks/coverings be worn and



social distancing guidelines followed. Memorial donations may be directed to Hope Church, 4934 Western Row Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further



details.

