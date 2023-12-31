Princehouse, Frances E.



(nee Paul) age 85, beloved wife for 60 years of Joseph; mother of Steven (Megen) and Patricia Princehouse (Colin McLarty); grandmother of Elise and Aiden; daughter of the late Vincent and Genevieve (nee Ertle) Paul; sister of Mary Lou Squance (William, deceased), Joseph Paul, and the late Vincent, Margaret, David and Albert Paul; dear aunt of many. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs, Jan 4, 2024, University of Dayton, Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown St., Dayton, OH, 11 AM. Arrangements and cremation entrusted to THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS, 28890 CHARDON ROAD. Please see extended obituary, guestbook, and memorial gifting info at www.DeJohnCares.com.



