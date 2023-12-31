Princehouse, Frances

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Princehouse, Frances E.

(nee Paul) age 85, beloved wife for 60 years of Joseph; mother of Steven (Megen) and Patricia Princehouse (Colin McLarty); grandmother of Elise and Aiden; daughter of the late Vincent and Genevieve (nee Ertle) Paul; sister of Mary Lou Squance (William, deceased), Joseph Paul, and the late Vincent, Margaret, David and Albert Paul; dear aunt of many. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs, Jan 4, 2024, University of Dayton, Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown St., Dayton, OH, 11 AM. Arrangements and cremation entrusted to THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS, 28890 CHARDON ROAD. Please see extended obituary, guestbook, and memorial gifting info at www.DeJohnCares.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Buergler, Carl
2
Robison, Helen
3
Arnold, Barbara
4
Burton, Roberta
5
Cox, Ernest
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top