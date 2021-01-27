PRINTUP, Levester



Levester Printup was born on September 12, 1942, in Troy, AL. He passed away on January 20, 2021, at the age of 78. Levester retired from General Motors after 43 years of



service. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the House of Deliverance Church, 333 S. Second St.,



Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10 am



until time of service, 11 am.



Interment at Butler County Memorial Park. Professional



services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

