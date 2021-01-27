X

PRINTUP, Levester

PRINTUP, Levester

Levester Printup was born on September 12, 1942, in Troy, AL. He passed away on January 20, 2021, at the age of 78. Levester retired from General Motors after 43 years of

service. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the House of Deliverance Church, 333 S. Second St.,

Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10 am

until time of service, 11 am.

Interment at Butler County Memorial Park. Professional

services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

