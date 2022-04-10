PRINTZ, Caroline L.



74, of Beavercreek passed away April 7, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton after complications from multiple sclerosis and COVID-19. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, July 28, 1947, to Jess and Monica Denlinger. Caroline graduated from Greenon HS in 1965 and worked afterward at Beck's Drug Store in Enon, Ohio. She retired medically from Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs in 1989. She was preceded in death by parents, husband Ronald, sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Norman Bertram, brother Fred and cousin Jerry. She is survived by sister Bonnie Siler, brothers Jess and Cliff Denlinger, special cousin and husband Becky (Doug) Knisley, and close friend Eldon Bertram. She also leaves nieces Julia, Heather, Nicole and Gretchen, nephews David and Noel, grandnephews Ian and Anson and grandniece Tiffany and family. Caroline battled courageously against MS for most of her life. Sincere gratitude to Soin Hospital ICU and Intermediate Care units for their compassionate care. At her wishes, no services are planned and if desired, donations may be made in her name to the Hospice of Dayton, their care was extraordinary during this trying time.

