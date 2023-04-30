Pritchard, William Harold "Bill"



William Harold Pritchard, age 76 of Miami Township, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was born February 5, 1947 in Williamstown, Kentucky the son of late Audra and Nannie Belle Mann.



Bill graduated from West Carrollton High School. He joined the Marines and went to Vietnam right out of high school. Bill worked for 33 years as an electrician for General Motors. He enjoyed playing golf and cards with the Forresters. Bill also had a lifelong passion for old cars and his Harley. He loved to surround himself with friends and he will be missed.



William is survived by his Ex-Wife and Friend, Deborah A Pritchard; Son, William Nathan (Kellie) Pritchard; Daughter, Kimberly A (Roger) Christian; Grandsons, Hayden Christian, Connor Pritchard; He is also survived by numerous family and friends.



Visitation will be Sunday, April 30 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 1, at 10:00 AM, at Highland Memorial Cemetery 723 Upper Miamisburg Rd. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

