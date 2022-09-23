PROFFIT, Vanessa



Vanessa Proffit, age 62, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born on August 9, 1960, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Caroll and Laura King. She was married to William "Rocky" Proffit and he preceded her in death in 2021. Vanessa was an STNA for Maple Knoll Retirement Community. She is survived by three children James (fiance Angela Petrey) Proffit, Chassidy (Jesse) Evans, and Kristin (William Lewis) Proffit; eight grandchildren Nikki Proffit, Faith (David) Folson, Destiny (Jonathan) Kimble, Charity (fiance Brittney Smith) Evans, Brayden Evans, Landen Evans, Logan Evans, and Addilyn Lewis; four great-grandchildren Malachi Folson, Rebakah Folson, Joy Kimble, and Ezekiel Folson; with two great-grandchildren on the way; five siblings Becky (David) Edester, Kim (Truet) Evans, Jodi (Chris) Hall, Lynn (Larry) Carter, and Kip (Leslie) King. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Visitation will be on Monday, September 26, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 4:00PM until the time of the funeral at 6:00PM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

