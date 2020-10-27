X

PROFFITT, Thelma

Thelma Proffitt, age 82, received her heavenly reward Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born April 1, 1938, in

Hamilton, to the late William

Campbell and Jessie Nash. Thelma is survived by her children Tammy (Daniel) Howard, Darla (Russell) Ebbing; grandchildren Jason, Jonathan, Joey, Todd,

Dianna; great-grandchildren Abigail, Joshua, Seth, Aili, Averie, Atticus, Lainey; siblings Charlotte Gray, Joe Campbell, Jesse Campbell and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband

Dewey Proffitt and great-grandson David Sears. Visitation at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Rd., 45011 Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Jonathan Sears officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield, is serving the family.


