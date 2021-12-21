Hamburger icon
PROTZMAN, Bonnie Lee

Bonnie Lee Protzman, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Bonnie was born in New

Haven, Ohio, on November 9, 1933, to the late Herbert and Verdie Estes. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, reading, bowling, and watching classic TV. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Bonnie is survived by her children, Mark A. Hall, Daniel Hall, Stephen D. Protzman and Vicki (Scott) Dreyer; her grandchildren, Mark II, Amber, Brody, Dan Jr, Chris, Stephanie, Ethan, Randy and Brittany; several great-grandchildren, a few great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Beth Ann; as well as many friends and extended family members. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Protzman Jr; her son, Gene W. Protzman; her siblings, Brad, Bob, Ben, Dennis and her twin, Bessie that she missed dearly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 4:00 PM until the time of her Funeral Service at 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 12:00 Noon.


www.browndawsonflick.com


Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

