PROULX, Nancy

PROULX (Ledwell), Nancy Ann



Age 70, of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She had retired from Equity Properties. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her



son-in-law: Donald Barrett, grandchildren: Lexi, Connor and Sophia Barrett, mother: Peggy (Smith) Tripp, sister: Karen



Burgos, nieces: Annie, Maggie and Tiffany, nephews: Luke and Mark, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Faithe Deanna Barrett, brother: Mark Ledwell and sister: Sandy McKay. Memorial Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

