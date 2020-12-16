X

PROVENS, VICKIE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PROVENS, Vickie Lynn

Age 73 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Vickie was born June 28, 1947, in Springfield, OH, to the late James Woodrow and Georgia Jean (Barnhart) Provens. Vickie retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter Bridget McDonald she is survived by her life partner of 30 years Chris Gardiner, daughter Elizabeth McDonald (Gary Speakman, Jr.), brother Tim Provens, 3 grandchildren; Dallas McDonald, Karissa Speakman and Nicholas Speakman. Graveside funeral services will be Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Miami-Corwin Cemetery, Waynesville, OH. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.