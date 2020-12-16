PROVENS, Vickie Lynn



Age 73 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Vickie was born June 28, 1947, in Springfield, OH, to the late James Woodrow and Georgia Jean (Barnhart) Provens. Vickie retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter Bridget McDonald she is survived by her life partner of 30 years Chris Gardiner, daughter Elizabeth McDonald (Gary Speakman, Jr.), brother Tim Provens, 3 grandchildren; Dallas McDonald, Karissa Speakman and Nicholas Speakman. Graveside funeral services will be Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Miami-Corwin Cemetery, Waynesville, OH. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

