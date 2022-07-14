PRY, Robert Howard "Bob"



Age 81, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Born in Troy, Ohio, on June 12, 1941, to the late Howard Pry and Alfreda (Hill) Pry. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Pamela Pry, son Bradley Anderson Pry, sister Judith Bondarewicz, sister-in-law Glee Longfellow, brother-in-law Joseph Schaffer and niece Traci Longfellow. He is survived by son Robert II, daughter-in-law Cheryl (Koehnen) Pry, his granddaughters Madison and Abigail whom he cherished, sister Janet Schaffer and brother-in-law Floyd Longfellow Jr., many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends. A 1959 graduate of Troy High School where he was Class President and a member and captain of the baseball, football, and basketball teams. He was a 1962 graduate of Ohio University where he earned a Business Degree. He played both football and baseball and was a member of the 1960 MAC Champion and National Championship Football Team D1AA. He was employed by Dayton Tire and Pitney Bowes for many years. He was a long-time member of Normandy United Methodist Church where he ushered and was director of the St. Paul UMC breakfast program. Visitation and memorial will be held Saturday, July 23rd at 10:00am at Normandy United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Normandy United Methodist Church.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Pry family.

