PRYOR, Louis J. "Lou"



Louis J. "Lou" Pryor, 88, of Bainbridge, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.



He was born on July 28, 1933, in Bainbridge, Ohio, the son of Jess and Della (Penwell) Pryor.



He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 plus years of service and then was employed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for an additional 20 plus years. His final 10 years of employment was at Crop Production Services of Bainbridge.



He was a lifetime member of Amvets Post 61 in Hillsboro.



He is survived by three sons, Dieter "Spike" Pryor of Springfield, Danny Pryor of Bainbridge, Dale (Ella) Pryor of Urbana; two daughters, Peggy (Tim) Vanhorn of New Holland, Donna Parker of Bainbridge.



Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 5, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery with Military rites provided by the Highland County Honor Guard.



Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, at the funeral home.



