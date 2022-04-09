PUCKETT, Bob Dale



"Bobby"



Age 88 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Arlington Pointe. He was born October 17, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio, to Bill and Susan (Barnes) Puckett. After graduating from High School Bobby enlisted in the U.S.



Army and was honorably



discharged in 1956. He was



employed at Armco Steel for 42 years where he worked in transportation on the railroad. One of Bobby's favorite activities was golf. Bobby is survived by his children, Kathy (Dominic) Williams; Kevin (Barbara) Puckett; grandchildren, Christopher (Samantha) Stone, Megan (Nic) Cunningham, Jacob Williams, Katie (Bill) Sannes, Courtnie Puckett, Allisa (John) Marks; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Goode. He is preceded in death by his



loving wife, Joanna (Heath) Puckett; parents; daughter, Mary Jane Stone; and brother, Earl Puckett. Visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home Tuesday, April 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., 1500 Manchester Road, Middletown, 45042. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lamar Ferrell officiating.



Interment will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at Wildwood Golf Club 601 Aberdeen Dr. Middletown following the services. Condolences may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



