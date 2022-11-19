dayton-daily-news logo
X

PUCKETT, Dayne

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PUCKETT, Dayne "Woop Woop"

Dayne "Woop Woop" Puckett, 82 years of Sinking Spring, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Dayne was born September 7, 1940, in Sinking Spring, to the late Howard and Nettie Ellen (Setty) Puckett. Beside his parents, Dayne was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Puckett and a loving nephew, Zachary Puckett. Dayne is survived by his loving sister, Delores (Keith) Goldsberry of Centerville, OH, two brothers, Donald (Linda) Puckett of Wilmington, OH, Jerry (Sharon) Puckett of Peebles, OH. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Sinking Spring Community Church. To sign Dayne's online guest book, please visit


www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BROOKS, Bennie
2
CLARK, Mary
3
Barnett, Randall
4
RIDDELL, Betty
5
HARDEN, Shelbie
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top