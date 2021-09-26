PUCKETT, GEORGE

dayton-daily-news logo
George L. Puckett, 90, of Springfield, passed away September 21, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 17, 1931, in Madison County, Ohio, the son of George W. and Lela (Huff) Puckett. Survivors include his beloved wife of 72 years, Helen (Dozer) Puckett; one son, Bill Puckett; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Due to COVID 19 concerns, private funeral services will be held with Rev. Jim Slaughter officiating. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

