PUCKETT, KATELYN MAE



PUCKETT, Katelyn Mae, age 23, of Lebanon, Ohio passed away Saturday June 17, 2023 in Franklin, Ohio. Visitation will be at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by services at 12:30 p.m. with Brother Issaic Back officiating. Interment will be at Elk Creek Cemetery, Madison Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the family at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone: 513-422-4545. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

