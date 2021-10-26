PUCKETT, R. Wayne



We are saddened to announce the passing of R. Wayne Puckett formerly of Miamisburg, OH. Wayne was born in Sinking Springs, Ohio, to Nettie E. (Setty) Puckett and Howard (Selzer) Puckett on March 7, 1938. He passed away on October 17, 2021, with his family by his side. Wayne had a very journeyed life in his 83 years. He married Herma



(Dixon) Puckett December 17, 1960, and had two sons Chad and his wife Christina of Sarasota, FL. and Craig of Punta Gorda, FL. He loved his family, friends and his furry friend Smokey. He was an avid fisherman with five world records in fresh water fishing. He fished from the cold waters of the Northwest Territories to the warm



waters of the Gulf of Mexico. One of his greatest accomplishments that he enjoyed, was owning and operating Red Deer Lodge in Nestor Falls, Ontario, Canada. He enjoyed the outdoors and had such a wonderful time with his family and friends.



He is also survived by his brothers Donnie and wife Linda Puckett, Dayne Puckett, Jerry and wife Sharon Puckett and



sister Delores and husband Keith Goldsberry. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 – 1 p.m. Friday,



October 29, 2021, in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin, Ohio. You may express condolences to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com