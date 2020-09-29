PUCKETT, Robert Eugene Age 89, born in Dayton, OH, passed away September 26, 2020, in Dayton. He was preceded in death by his father, Meredith and mother, Dorothy; sister Kathleen; brothers Ralph and James (Ken); wife of 48 years Shirley (Rigby) and loving companion of 13 years, Sylvia Lambert. Bob was a graduate of Fairview High School. He began his working career at inland. In 1960 he found his passion as a State Farm Insurance Agent where he served the community of Dayton for 37 years. Bob was a member and past president of Northridge Optimist Club and Dayton Presidents Club. Bob was a member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren, Englewood, OH. After retirement Bob was able to enjoy his love of travel, golf, and sunny Florida weather. Bob was known for his positive outlook on life and his love for family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Richard; daughter Jennifer (Alan) Schmidlapp; son Jeffrey (Linda) Puckett; grandchildren Jonathan (Amber) Puckett, Christopher (Molly) Puckett, Melanie (Brian) Casparro, Kyle (Rebecca) Schmidlapp, Eric (Erica) Schmidlapp; 5 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to Northridge Optimist, PO Box 131211, Dayton OH. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

