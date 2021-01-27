PULA, Fred John



Fred John Pula, 95, of Hingham, formerly of South



Natick, MA, died peacefully on January 24, 2021.



Fred was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn Miller Pula, the love of his life. He was born and raised in South Hadley, MA, the son of Peter Paul and Rosalie Frances (Grzyb) Pula. He leaves one brother, Peter Pula of Norwalk, CA, and many nieces and nephews that adored him. He is



preceded by his siblings Stella Kuta, John Pula, Casmir Pula, Mary Ciechomski, Alice Mason, Eugene Pula and Rosalie Bednarz.



Mr. Pula attended public schools in South Hadley. Upon graduation, he was enrolled at Norwich University in the Army



Specialized Training program. He completed his undergraduate work at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, as a member of the first graduating class. He also received a MBA from UMASS-Amherst in the first class that graduated. He



received his Master's Degree in Education from UMass-Amherst, and his Doctorate in Education from Boston University. His postdoctoral work was accomplished at Simons



College and Boston College.



Dr. Pula held many positions with manufacturing companies in western Massachusetts. While Director of Education and Training at Technifax Corporation, he became interested in visual communication and its practical application in education and training. His work in this field continued as Audiovisual Director at Westfield State College and as Director of the Media Center at Boston College. He retired from Boston



College as Associate Professor Emeritus.



Dr. Pula was the author of several books relating to visual communication and educational media as well as the use of television in education. He was active in state and national



organizations related to his specialization, serving as President of the Massachusetts Audiovisual Association. He was an



organizing member of the State Chapter of the National



Society of Performance and Instruction (NSPI). He served on many accrediting teams for high schools and colleges. He was an active member of the Accrediting Commission for the



National Association of Trade and Technical Schools.



A devoted Catholic, he was involved in pastoral work at Sacred Heart Church in South Natick.



A lifelong learner, Fred enjoyed traveling to over 80 countries with Marilyn. He lived his final years at Linden Ponds in Hingham, participating in many activities. An avid sports fan, he loved the Red Sox, Patriots, and Boston College football.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Fred on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 8:30-9:30 am in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A Private mass will be live-streamed at 10 am Thursday and can be accessed on the



funeral home website www.CCShepherd.com. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester and will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Peter John and Rosalie Frances Pula Scholarship at UMASS-Amherst, Records and Gift Processing, Memorial Hall, University of Massachusetts Amherst, 134 Hicks Way, Amherst, MA 01003 or a charity of your choice.

