Pulcifer, Donald Edward



age 78 of Dayton passed away on August 11, 2023. A visitation will be held 4-6pm, Monday, August 21, 2023 at Washington Heights Baptist Church, 5650 Far Hills Ave., with the service to begin at 6pm. Burial will take place Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10am at Dayton National Cemetery. Visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for more information.



