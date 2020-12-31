X

PURCELL, Steven

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PURCELL, Steven J.

Age 72 of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, after battling complications from surgery. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 3, 1948, the son of the late James and Iris (Schorr) Purcell. Steven graduated from Garfield High School in 1966. After graduation, Steve enlisted in the

Marines serving 4 years, 2 tours and received the Purple Heart.

He is survived by his sister, Linda (Purcell) Bucher; a daughter, Ranae Pennington; a son, Matt Purcell; 4 grandchildren; a great-grandson.

Special thanks to Dick Baker (old friend), Mary Kay and the VA services. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online register book a


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.