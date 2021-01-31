PURNHAGEN, William L.



William L. Purnhagen, 77,



formerly of Bellbrook, passed away on January 19, 2021, in Chandler, AZ, after a short



illness.



Born in Columbus, OH, on December 7, 1943, son of the late Erwin and Jeanne (McCoy) Purnhagen. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary, and his two sons, Joseph (Mara) Purnhagen of Chagrin Falls, OH, and Eric (Kristina) Purnhagen of Centerville, OH. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, his first wife Maxine Purnhagen of Centerville, OH, and his step-brothers Patrick (Pamela) Fleming of Scottsdale, AZ, and Gary (Barbara) Schaal of Columbus, OH. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Erin L. Purnhagen of Dayton.



After attending The Ohio State University, Bill began his career in quality control labs in the industrial chemical and



lubricant industry, eventually moving into management and then to cost accounting. He worked with companies including Ironsides, United Lubricants and Quaker Chemical.



In 2012, Bill and Mary moved to Chandler, AZ, where Bill was active on the Board of the Chandler Symphony, serving as President for the past three-and-a-half years. He also enjoyed his favorite hobbies of cooking and discovering new dining venues. Bill was a member of Unity Church in Mesa.



Services are pending with Wyman Cremation and Burial Chapel in Mesa, AZ. Final resting place is set for Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH, with a memorial service to be



announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chandler Symphony Orchestra.



https://www.chandlersymphony.com/donate/

