PURSIFUL-POPE, Gail Age 72, of Trotwood, Ohio, transitioned to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 12 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Victory in Power Ministries, 4519 Oakridge Dr. Dayton, OH 45417. Viewing, 10 AM. The family will receive friends at 11 AM. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com