PUSKA, Ronald D.



79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 1st, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christy, his parents, John and Lillian Puska, sisters, Mary Smith and Helen McCreadie, and brother, John, his Calabria sisters-in-law, Paulette Gansel and Rosalie Morris. He is survived by brothers, Don (Mary Lou), Jim



(Gloria) and Tom (Becky). Also survived by his Calabria



sisters-in-law, Marta Hollinger, Noreen Cress, Marianne (Brian) Halcomb and R. Erin (Ed) Sopiarz. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that loved him. Ron graduated from



Fairfield High School and then enlisted in the Navy serving in the Vietnam War. He was a stellar athlete during school, in the military and beyond. He volunteered for many years for Fairfield sports programs. He was inducted into three Hall of Fames: The Ohio State Softball, the Butler County Softball and Fairfield High School. Ron was also an avid golfer. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 12th, 5-7 pm with the service following at Avance Funeral Home, 4975 Winton Road, Fairfield. The family requests donations in his memory to the Animal Friends Humane Society instead of flowers. For full obit, please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com.

