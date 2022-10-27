PUTMAN, Eston V. "Ricky"
Age 65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Public visitation will be held 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
