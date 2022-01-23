PYLES, BETTIE

PYLES (Bohen), Bettie Lee



Bettie Lee Bohen Pyles, age 95, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday,



January 16, 2022.



Born in Junior, WV, she grew up in Enon, Ohio, where she met her husband, C.E. "El" Pyles. They traveled the world while in the US Air Force, but resided longest in St. Charles, Missouri, where her husband died in 1997. In 2016, she moved to Johnson City to be close to her daughter.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Roy and Sadie Wilt Bohen; husband, Retd. Lt. Col. Clarence Elno Pyles;



beloved sister, Josephine "Jodie" Cohmer; and brothers-in-law, Boyd, Alan, and Paul Pyles.



She is survived by her son, Richard Alan Pyles and spouse, Kathy; daughter, Rebecca Ann Pyles and spouse, James R. Stewart; nieces, Catherine Bitner, Christy Richards, and



Sherilynn Haubach; and sisters-in-law, Dovie Jean Pyles Egy and Jenny Lee Schultz.



Bettie will be interred next to her husband in Enon Cemetery, Enon, Ohio.



Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com.



Morris -Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.

