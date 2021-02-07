PYLES, Donald Mac



Donald Mac Pyles, 91, of Springfield, passed away January 20, 2021, in his residence. He was born November 9, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Harold and Leta Mae



(Gearhart) Pyles. Mr. Pyles was a member of First Lutheran Church and the V.F.W. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was retired from D.A.P. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy (Rumbold) Pyles; two children, Victoria Gray and Sandra



(Denver) Dawson; two grandchildren, Ryan (Diana) and Sean (Brooke); five great-grandchildren, Levi, Dawson, Miles, Mia and Jaden and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held at 10:30AM, Tuesday, in First Lutheran Church, 30 South Wittenberg Avenue, Springfield, with Pastor Larry Grunden officiating. Masks should be worn. Condolences may be



shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

