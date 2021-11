QUEEN, Phyllis



87, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away November 13, 2021.



Visitation is Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryfuneral



home.com