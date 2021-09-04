QUIGG, Carla



Beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend – died peacefully at home on August 31, 2021. She will be dearly missed.



She left behind a husband, two sons and daughters-in-law, two grandchildren, and too many friends and extended family to mention. Carla was one of 7 children, which makes the list of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws long enough to fill a phone book.



Carla had many notable achievements throughout her life. She was a Nashville recording artist, local singing sensation, and was admitted to Capital University School of Law. She was the first female electronics engineering instructor at ITT Technical Institute and one of the first women to rise through the ranks of the male-dominated industry, earning a commendation from President George H.W. Bush for her work on several military aviation projects. She was strong, confident, and



unbreakable in her resolve to rise above personal and professional setbacks. And rise she did.



But let's be honest, when that phone book full of friends and family gather to celebrate her life we won't discuss her



records or her commendations or her lesson plans; we will all focus on her limitless sense of humor and we'll recall the buckets of tears we shed laughing together. The late night sessions around the family table in Dayton, the family bingo sessions in Columbus, weddings, funerals (pun intended), baby showers, high school graduations, college graduations, 3rd grade spelling bees (ok, I made that one up), or just a Tuesday road trip to Frisch's – all of these occasions were markedly more memorable because of her ability to find the humor in all things and to cause an eruption of laughter in all settings.



We've all heard the stories, even if they weren't her own, and we've all busted a gut at how she told them. The redneck wedding with the dropped cake. The infamous sauerkraut spitting episode. The Chernobyl Claymation Grape. The elbow sucker. Cobalt Blue. Poop and Pooper. Taking flight at Summit Station. Adventures with Mel. The wheelbarrow fall. It's around here somewhere. 1 million sequins and counting.



Jailhouse Rock wardrobe malfunction. And countless more. She had the delivery and facial expressions of a well-polished comedian and delivered deep, hearty laughter at every turn. To say she was a funny woman is a woeful understatement.



The only thing more grand than Carla's sense of humor was her ability to make you feel at home. She had 3 children but was mom to dozens of kids, grandma to dozens more, Memaw and Lala to a select few. No one was left behind and all were welcome. She fed every mouth at the table, even if it meant less for herself. If you were invited into the house, you became family. She cared for everyone as if they were her own and made sure they all had a place to call home.



As this chapter of Carla's life closes, let's remember her with the love and laughter she brought to the world around her. If she were writing this herself, her last words would be "That's it for me, sports fans!"



Please join us in celebrating Carla on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 4-8 pm at Schoedinger East, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43232.

