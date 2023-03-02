QUIGLEY, Richard S.



Age 86, passed away on 2/24/23, while surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his wife Susan Quigley (Hawk) and his son-in-law Kamal Harjani. He is survived by his 4 children: Tom (Angie) Quigley, Amy Quigley (Leon Post), Jennifer (Mark) Newport, Jeannie Harjani, and his 5 grandchildren. He was a Journal Herald Football All-Star for Fairview High School. He was in the Army, stationed in Korea. Richard retired as a supervisor from DP&L. He was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Church.



Service Information: Visitation is at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home between 5 PM and 8 PM Friday, March 3, 2023.



Mass of Christian burial at Corpus Christi Church will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi St. Vincent de Paul.

