QUILLEN, Jon H.



Age 73, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, on October 4, 1949, to the late Robert and Addie Quillen. Survived by his daughter, Christina McCormick, granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Haleigh; two brothers, Floyd (Sue), Wayne (the late Jerri); four sisters, Mildred (the late Bill) Camden, Betty (Roger) Kahle, Arlene (the late Mike) McDermott, Pat Scott, and the late Clarence Quillen and Joan Quillen. He will be missed by many other family members and friends. Jon worked at Kmart in his early years and attended Christ the King Anglican Church. Jon enjoyed being with family and going to the Castle where he made crafts, played pool, and took day trips to places. Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center Street, Milford, Ohio 45150 on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Pierce Township Cemetery. The family would like to thank Nell's and Mikes Personal Care Home and Hospice of Dayton for the care they gave to Jon. Memorials may be sent to Nell's and Mikes Personal Care Home, 506 West Grand Ave., Dayton, OH 45405.

