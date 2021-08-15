QUINLAN, Mark D.



68, of Centerville, OH, passed away on August 8, 2021,



surrounded by his family at



Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Chicago, IL, on October 1, 1952, to Charles A. and



Katherine (Verbiar) Quinlan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sean; nephew, Christopher Smith; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barbara (Janney) and David Sloan. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Julia (Sloan) Quinlan; three sons, Kevin (Pamela) of Oakwood, OH, Patrick of Brooklyn, NY, and Sean of Centerville, OH; grandson, Christopher;



siblings, Kathy (John) McKeon, Kevin Quinlan, Brian (Tari) Quinlan, Sheila (Steve) Smith, and Colleen Quinlan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Katie and Peter Callahan; and



numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mark graduated from Fairmont East High School class of 1971 and Wright State University class of 1977 and served in the U.S. Navy



Reserve. His priority was always his family, but he was also proud of the many colleagues he mentored and worked alongside during his successful career. He was a larger-than-life, passionate, optimistic, witty, fun, and courageous leader. Mark spent 26 years with NCR in a variety of executive level positions, including Vice President and General Manager of Global Systemedia Division. He then went on to serve as the President of Americas at Esko for 7 years and President at Technicote for 2 years. Mark was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished his family and shared his love of travel with them, particularly his wife, on countless vacations to Europe, the Caribbean, and more. He was an avid sports fan, who treasured watching his sons play youth sports and loved attending Ohio State football and UD basketball games. His elaborate storytelling and unique sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mark's generosity, energy, and love of life will always be remembered by all – including his family, remarkable lifelong friends, and neighbors. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, from 4-7 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton OH 45429. Private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21, at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made in his name to



