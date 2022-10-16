QUINLAN, Nancy Ann



Age 88, of Clayton, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on October 9, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 3, 1934, to the late John and Graza (Ayers) Reese in Piqua, Ohio. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Miami Valley School of Nursing in 1956 and is a proud life member of the alumni. She retired from Vandalia Medical Center, after being employed at Good Samaritan Hospital in the Oncology Department and Friendship Village Nursing Home. Nancy was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church and Englewood Eastern Star. Her greatest joy was caring for patients and spending time with her family. Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years: Glenn Quinlan, children: Mark W. (Pam) Quinlan, Elizabeth A. (Keith Burgess) Quinlan, Charles E. (Lisa) Quinlan, grandchildren: Erin (Jarred), Kelley (Dan), Kendall (Kyle), Maria (Tyler), Alyssa, Melanie (George), Kate, Mitchell (Lyndsay), great-grandchildren: Wilder, Rowan, Henry, and more on the way, sister-in-law: Roberta Renck, along with numerous other relatives and friends. A Visitation will take place from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Burial will follow Nancy's visitation at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Englewood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Englewood United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com