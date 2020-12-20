QUINN, Beverley A.



Beverley A. Quinn, 84, was called home to the Lord on



December 17, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Beverley was a long-time resident of Springfield, Ohio, and a very active member of her community. She was preceded in death by her



loving husband of 42 years Hugh E. Quinn, and two of her sons Ernest and William. She is survived by her daughter Taryn, son Timothy (Julia), son James, and daughter Jennifer (Jack) Lincks. In addition, she leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grand-children to cherish her memory.



Beverly was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 2, 1936. She graduated high school with honors and continued her education at Miami University of Ohio where she received her teaching certification. A natural leader, she was the first female Commander of an Air Force ROTC unit, Miami University. From a young age, Beverley devoted herself to a life of service and a pursuit of excellence. In addition to raising six children, she owned and operated a nursery school, worked as the



administrator at two different nursing homes, and was an



elementary school teacher.



Beverley volunteered her time at Project Woman, various Springfield food banks, and served as President of the League of Women's Voters for over a decade. She was an active member of St. Teresa Church for 30+years, where she supported various committees and organized countless events. She



continued her volunteerism in Boise at Our Lady of the Rosary Church and the Boise Senior Center. Her energy and dedication to service knew no bounds.



A private memorial service will be held in her honor in Ohio, Spring 2021.

