QUINN, Roy K. 93, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was born to Robert & Katie Quinn on June 22, 1927, in Charleston, TN. Roy served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was retired from Harrison Radiator with over 34 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post #586 in Tipp City. Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle; brothers, Austin, Wayne, Spence, Billy & Eddie. Survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Dollie Quinn; daughter, Dianna Lynn Magoto (Ken); son, Kenneth Quinn (Betty); grandsons, Daniel (Sarah) & Aaron (Sydney); one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Kathy Kerr, Kay Halliburton & Willie Szabo; host of nieces, nephews & many friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

