QUINN, WILLIE

1 hour ago

QUINN, Willie D.

Age 86, passed away on Oct 13, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Born in FL, he grew up in Tifton, GA, with his parents Henry and Vallie (Malloy) Mims. He served our country proudly in the US Marine Corps and stood true to the motto, "Once a Marine always a Marine". A graveside service will be held on Tues., Oct. 26, 2021, 1:30 pm at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 W. 3rd St. Dayton OH 45428, Pastor H. Douglas McMahon, officiating. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

