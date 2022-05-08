RAACK, Fred August



77 of Moraine died at the Oakes of West Kettering on May 5. He was born and raised Akron, Ohio, where he graduated from Central HS and attended the University of Akron. He also lived in Wadsworth, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Karl and Hazel Raack, siblings Wayne Sivert, Karl Raack Jr and Caroline Parker. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Catherine, along with daughters Rebecca Raack Balaj MD, Jennifer Raack Myers MD (Christopher), Patricia Raack Baker and grandchildren Alec, Will and Stephen Myers, Anna Baker and Tommy and Rachel Balaj. Fred's lifelong vocation was in Manufacturing Management and he worked for Goodyear, Parker Hannifin, Diversified Insulation, Chick Master Incubator Company and Green Tokai. Visitation/Reception along with a sendoff to Fred will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.

