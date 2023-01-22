RAB, Laurence James



78, of Oakwood, died unexpectedly on January 17, 2023. Larry was born March 22, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to Dr. Thomas P.. and Mrs. Patricia S. Rab. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John P. Rab, nephew Geoff Rab, and nephew Clifford Browne. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Honaker Rab, his twin brother Paul Rab (Ruth) of Dayton, brother Dr. George Rab (Wendy) of California, and sister Nancy Stolz (George) of New Hampshire. He enjoyed his many nieces and nephews: Erik Rab (Heather) of Yellow Springs, Sara Carini (Jay) of Grandview, Nicholas Rab (Meg) of CA, Aaron Bloomfield (Tanya) of Virginia, Kate Alvich (Paul) of New York, Susanne Stolz (Ryan) of Virginia, and John Bolen (Aurora) of New Jersey. He is also survived by numerous cousins and great-nieces and nephews. Also among those who will miss him are his two special dogs, Mr. Darcy and Cosette.



Larry was a 1962 graduate of Oakwood High School, received a BA in English from Earlham College in 1966, and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati School of Law in 1970. He practiced law in Dayton for twenty-five years, and served as an acting judge in numerous courts throughout the area. Larry was a member of the Dayton Bar Association, and the Associate Board of the Dayton Art Institute, and donated considerable time and support to the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. Larry was an avid golfer, international traveler, and a lover of theatre. Larry had a love of music from rock and roll to opera. He sang in high school and college, performed at numerous Gridirons, and played in two local bands--Larry and the Seniors and Blind Justice--with other attorneys and judges. This spilled over into a love of live theatre and he attended many performances in Dayton, New York, and beyond. He was a voracious reader and had special interests in everything from Marvel comics to astrophysics. He remembered whatever he read and was a walking encyclopedia. He will be missed for his humor, his love of life, and his gentle kindness. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring. To honor Larry's life, donations may be made to the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation, PO Box 461, Wright Brothers Branch, Dayton, Ohio 45409-0461. Condolences may be sent to



