RADABAUGH, Margaret E. "Margarette"



Age 84 of West Carrollton passed away February 3, 2022. Memberships included Memorial United Methodist Church, Montgomery County Hunger Coalition, Emergency Food Bank, Director of West Carrollton Food Pantry, Telephones Pioneers of America, AF of LCIOCWA Local 4322



Retirees Club, Director of Operation Share Christmas, West Carrollton Lions Club and many other organizations. She is survived by her sister Evelyn (Glenn) Wetzel of West Carrollton, brothers Michael (Sheldon) Smith, Franklin (Joyce) Smith of TN, half-brothers and sister; John (Christiana) Smith, James (Cari) Smith, David (Michelle) Smith, Donna Smith, step-brother Tim Gill, step-mother Stella (Norm) Smith all of Indianapolis, IN, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Road, West Carrollton, OH 45449. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked for Alzheimer's Assoc., 31 W. Whipp Rd.,



Dayton, OH 45459.

