RADER, Norma

NORMA G. (MIESSE) RADER, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Friday evening, December 23, 2022. She was born in Springfield on November 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Leroy and Katherine (Oyler) Miesse. Norma owned and operated the Lawrenceville Creamery for many years. She is survived by her three sons, Rick (Debbie) Rader, Ron (Diane) Rader and Rob Rader; seven grandchildren, Chrissy, Chad, Brian, Beau, Eric, Shawn, and Sara; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard L. Rader in 2019; a brother, Donald Miesse; and great-grandson, Raylan Malanowski. Norma's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Alan Cain presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the German Township Fire & E.M.S., 3940 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield, OH 45504. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



