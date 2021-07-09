RADOMINSKI, Lucy Angeline Latella



1930-2021



Lucy, 91, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.



A native of Utica, NY, Lucy was born May 14, 1930, to the late Paul & Angeline (Arcuri) Latella. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School.



On June 28, 1958, Lucy wed her devoted husband, Thomas. The pair was happily married nearly 46 years before he passed on February 5, 2004.



Lucy and Thomas married in Utica, NY, then moved to the Dayton View neighborhood of Dayton, OH, to raise their family of 5 children. A devout Catholic, Lucy and her family made Corpus Christi parish home. A warm mother and gifted cook, Lucy lovingly prepared countless meals for her children, the neighborhood children and their many friends. While Lucy dedicated herself to the family business, she was faithfully present at Sunday mass and all the activities of her children and grandchildren. When time permitted, she enjoyed bowling and the theater. In her earlier years, she was a beloved administrative assistant for Mr. Dingledein in Utica, NY. Her most proud moments involved what she loved most as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Always the warm and welcoming hostess, Lucy shared her Italian heritage to teach and inspire her family to always love others openly and without reservation. The only thing that topped her delicious meals was the warmth of her smile, her endless patience and depth of love. Lucy was selfless. She valued family and friends over material possessions.



She is survived by her five children: Susanne (Jimmie) Brandell, Thomas II (Kimberly) Radominski, David (Terri) Radominski, Gary (Nicci) Radominski and Mark (Dianna) Radominski; her 15 beloved grandchildren: Nicholas, Jason (Sarah), Anthony Brandell, Vincent (Christina), Thomas III (Erin), Michael, Lindsay Radominski, Ryan, Aaron, Matthew Radominski, Quinn Dukes, Rachel and Sam Henry, Benjamin and Jacob Radominski; six great-grandchildren: Avery, TJ, Harper, Elaina, Jack and Leon. Lucy is also survived by her loving sister-in-law Rosemary Latella and many extended family and friends.



While we will miss our kind and loving Mother, we take great comfort in knowing she has reunited with our Dad, her dedicated husband and as well as her many family and friends.



Visitation will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021, 4-7 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Monday, July 12 at



Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 527 Forest Ave., Dayton, OH. She will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.



Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter. https://www.alz.org/dayton/donate.

