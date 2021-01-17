RAFFERTY, Evelyn L.



Evelyn L. Rafferty, 80, of Springfield, passed away on January 11, 2021, in her home. She was born on November 5, 1940, in Catawba, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Ida E.



(Gillespie) Rafferty. Evelyn had a passion to help and care for others. She was not only a



devoted mother and grandmother, but also did an exemplary job caring for her mother the last ten years of her life. Evelyn was the matriarch of the family. She had a love for



details and organization. She also enjoyed genealogy which she was talented at and was an excellent bargain hunter. She is survived by her daughter Ida Rafferty (Brendan Doyle), grandchildren: Autumn Johnson, Hannah Doyle (Waseem Ashi), and Lindsay Doyle; great-grandchildren: Mason and Mia; siblings: Patricia Stanley, Rosalie Alleshouse and Leon (Debbie) Rafferty; special nieces: Danay Dillard and Carrie Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also



preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Walde. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, January 18th at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation is from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Additionally, the family requests visitors follow masking and social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in the Ferncliff Cemetery. She will be dearly missed. To view her memorial video and leave online condolences, visit



