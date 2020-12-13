X

RAGAN, Pauline

RAGAN (Kramer), Pauline


Age 78, of Hamilton, passed away, Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born in

Richmond, Indiana, on April 2, 1942, the daughter of William and Nora (Carmack) Kramer. Pauline attended the Hamilton City Schools and had been employed at Rink's and Michael Craft Store. She was known for her yard and flowers and craft shows. On March 19, 1960, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Ragan. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed by her husband of 60 Years, Dick Ragan; daughter, Nora (Brian) Lyons; son, George (Cheryl) Ragan; grandchildren, Tim, Sarah and Jonathan; great grandchildren, Haylee, Jasmine, Bryanna, Jared, Landon and Peyton and brother, Bill (Doris) Kramer. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Colligan Funeral Home, 437 S 3rd Street, Hamilton. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distance will be observed. Online condolences to


www.colliganfuneralhome.com


Colligan Funeral Home

437 S. 3rd Street

Hamilton, OH

45011

