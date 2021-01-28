X

RAGLAND, Linda C.

Age 79, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born in Perry County, Kentucky, on October 14, 1941, to the late Mitchell and Flora (Morgan) Combs. On November 24, 1972, she married John Kenneth Ragland, and he

preceded her in death on January 13, 2016. Linda retired from Butler Country Department of Welfare in Human Services. She is survived by her two children, Timothy (Brenda) Crain and Lisa (David) Weissinger; grandchildren, Loren (DJ) Schaaf, Lindsey (Christopher) Brinson, Ryan Weissinger, and Brittany Baker; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Kenneth and

Jason Michael; siblings, Helen Lyons, Paul Combs, Vicky Barger, and Diane Bailey. She was also preceded in death by many loving siblings. Closed services will be held by the

