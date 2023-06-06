Rahilly, Mary Pat



RAHILLY, Mary Pat, age 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Columbus, OH. She was born November 15, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN to Donald William and Dorothy Elizabeth (Russel) Rahilly. She was a proud resident of Centerville, OH, and graduated from Watertown High School, followed by South Dakota State with a B.S. in Pharmacy. Mary Pat worked as a pharmacist at Winona Clinic in Winona, MN and spent 23 years at the Dayton State Hospital as Supervisor Director of Pharmacy. During her tenure at Dayton State, she wrote the pharmacy manual for all Ohio State Institutions. Mary Pat was very adventurous and traveled to many countries, but her most memorable one was the trip she took with her brothers to Ireland. Her family, especially her nieces and nephews, and travel, were her two biggest passions. Mary Pat also enjoyed ice skating, ballet, and painting. She was a member of the Troy Skating Club and participated in many skating performances. Mary Pat was a perfectionist in her pharmacy career, and diligently educated herself in pharmaceutical medicine until her death. She is survived by her three brothers, Thomas J. (Shirley) Rahilly of Surprise, AZ, Patrick Rahilly of Surprise, AZ, and Donald J. (Sybil) Rahilly of Beaufort, NC; four nieces; two nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. Family greeted friends Sunday, June 4 from 2:00pm-3:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with services held at 3:00pm. For those unable to attend, Mary Pat's services can be found on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park in Minneapolis, MN.

