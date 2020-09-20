X

RAINES, Chris

RAINES, Chris "CeCe" Age 76 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on September 17, 2020. The family is holding a private service and hopes to plan a celebration of her life at some time next year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following charities designed to help students: West Carrollton Pirate Packs or the Van Wert City Schools Special Education Department. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

