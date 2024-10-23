RAINS, Carolyn A.



Carolyn A. Rains, age 78 of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2024. Carolyn was born in Berea, Kentucky on April 22, 1946 to the late Shelby and Ruby (Mink) Jones. Carolyn graduated from Lockland High School, Class of 1964 and on June 28, 1969 she married Coyt Rains at the Presbyterian Church in Hamilton. She worked for National Distillers, then later for Champion Paper before retiring from Butler County where she worked at the Juvenile Court. Carolyn took exceptional pride in taking care of her home, from the interior to the landscaping. To say that Carolyn enjoyed shopping was an understatement. She also loved going to her grandsons' sporting events. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Derek) Leverette; her sister, Linda (Ray) Nelson; her two grandsons, Jonathon Leverette and Christopher Leverette; her nephew, Scott (Olivia) Nelson; her great-nephew, Jax; as well as many extended family members, friends, and her dear canine companion, Sadie. Carolyn is preceded in death by her loving husband, Coyt "Corky" Rains. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her honor to Animal Friends or your local humane society. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home - www.browndawsonflick.com



