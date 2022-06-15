RAISCH, Bonnie J.



Bonnie J. Raisch, 81, of West College Corner died Thursday, June 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.



Bonnie was born to James A. and Mildred Potter Cole on



February 17, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from McNicholas High School in 1959 and received a Bachelor's degree from Miami University in 1963. Immediately upon graduation, Bonnie taught in the Cincinnati area until 1968 and then at Hamilton Buchanan Elementary until her retirement in 1995. Bonnie married L. Richard Raisch on May 17, 1979, in Liberty, Indiana, and together they shared forty-three years of wonderful times, including several cross-country



motorcycle rides, sharing farm duties and caring for their horses. Bonnie was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, College Corner Community Club, F.U.N. Club and the Butler County Retired Teachers Association. She was a selfless giver and lifelong blood donor, earning recognition for



donating her blood as often as they would let her. In addition, she was honored by McCullough-Hyde Hospital for



volunteering over five-thousand hours. When she wasn't



volunteering, Bonnie enjoyed playing golf (she was instrumental in organizing and managing the Women's Golf



League at Liberty Country Club), pickle ball and paddle tennis with her friends and was an avid snow skier. Bonnie had a heart of gold and she will be deeply missed by all who know and love her.



In addition to her adoring husband, Bonnie is survived by her step-daughter Vickie Raisch Imhoff, brother-in-law Don



Francis, sister-in-law Jackie (Lee) Parrish, grandchildren



Brandon Raisch and Brooke Raisch Chandler, five great-grandchildren, canine companion Turbo, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her



parents, step-son R. Steven Raisch, brother James N. Cole and sister Patricia I. Francis.



A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oxford, Ohio. Friends may visit the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's. Showalter Blackwell Long, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty has been entrusted with arrangements. For more



information or to send condolences to the family please visit



www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com