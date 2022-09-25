Rakestraw, Guy

RAKESTRAW, Jr., Guy



Was born December 19, 1926, in Winder, Georgia, to Mattie Rakestraw and Guy Rakestraw Sr. He went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022, after a long and fulfilling life.



Guy was a graduate of Dayton Dunbar High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II, Pearl Harbor. He had a successful career at DESC and retired after 41 Years of service. Former member of DESC Prime Time Club. Guy was a very loving family man who always made sure his family was well taken care of and well loved. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.



He enjoyed taking care of his yard, gardening, working jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and watching sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, boxing, the Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Cavaliers.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Anna Rakestraw; his sister Inez Short; brothers Crawford Rakestraw and Merther Brown Sr.; and numerous family members. He is survived by his daughters Denise Hayden, Jeri Hill, Michele Rakestraw; grandson Eric Hill; son-in-law Darryl Hayden; and step-grandson Darryl Hayden II; nephew James Wilson; and niece Kay Wilson; cousins Evelyn Boynton and Hazel White; and numerous other relatives. We would like to give a special thanks to the staff at at Diversicare Siena Woods Nursing Facility and Crossroads Hospice for the love and care given to our father during his stay there. Thank you also to the Dayton VA staff. Visitation will be held 10-11AM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Funeral will follow at 11AM. Masks are required.



